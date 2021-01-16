'Abuse is not acceptable': Greg Chappell's open letter to Tim Paine

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has written an open letter to skipper Tim Paine urging him to learn from his mistakes and stated that abuses are cheap and reflect the weakness of character,

In an open letter in the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell wrote: “Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character.”

“I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes.

“This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave.

“You have led Australia with flair, courage, and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy.

“I would hate one bad day to undo all of the good work that you and your team have done.

“Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon," he ended his letter.

This letter came after Paine's performance and sledging during the third Test, for which the Aussie skipper received massive criticism.