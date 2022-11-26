Abu Dhabi T10 League: Team Abu Dhabi-Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army-Delhi Bulls match prediction

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T20 League is already underway in Abu Dhabi and on Saturday, November 26th - the fourth day of the league will see three matches taking place. While the match between Deccan Gladiators and the newcomers New York Strikers have already begun, in this piece we will take a look at how the remaining two matches could fare and who has the better chance of winning.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors – match prediction

The tenth match of this year’s T10 league will take place between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors. Both teams are winless in this tournament so far with Team Abu Dhabi having just one point to their name thanks to the tied match against Delhi Bulls on Friday.

The Northern Warriors, on the other hand, lost to Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators in their first two games. Captained by Rovman Powell, the Northern Warriors seem to miss depth in their batting with their bowling looking relatively weak on paper too.

Considering their opposition in Team Abu Dhabi, The Northern Warriors don’t seem to challenge them for a win tonight. Thus, Team Abu Dhabi stand as favourite to win the clash.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls – match prediction

The newcomers Morrisville Samp Army have played just one match in this T10 League so far beating Bangla Tigers by 15 runs. With Shimron Hetmyer looking in decent touch and with Moeen Ali and David Miller taking the top spots, they look like a potent unit on both paper and field.

Delhi Bulls on the other hand have some big names on the paper as well. In this edition, they won one match and tied the other. This contest between two strong teams on paper is going to be exciting.