Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match prediction, livestream details

The Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers will face off in game 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on November 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Bangla Tigers had a strong start to the campaign but then lost their stride. They struggled to get their second victory as they lost back-to-back three matches. In their last game, the Tigers played the Northern Warriors and lost. The Delhi Bulls' journey is similar to the Tigers'. They won their first game, and they tied their second game. The Bulls are eager to resume their winning streak after losing the last 2 matches they played. In their previous match, they suffered a defeat against the Deccan Gladiators.

The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match details

The Match 19th of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between the Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers on November 29, 2022, Tuesday, at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match prediction

In the competition, the two teams are facing similar difficulties. Fans can anticipate both teams to come out firing on Tuesday because two important points are at the stake. On paper, the Delhi Bulls appear to be strong, and predictions say that they will prevail.

Prediction: The Delhi Bulls are expected to win the match.

The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers predicted lineups

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Joe Clarke (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa. Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai.

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson. Asif Khan, Dominic Drakes, Keemo Paul, Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, Rahkeem Cornwall.

Where to watch Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match, live stream details

The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.

The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers points table standing