Absolutely staggering! CA slammed for appointing Tim Paine as captain despite knowing about his scandal

Former Australia captain Kim Hughes has slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for appointing Tim Paine as captain of the Test team despite being aware of his off-field scandal. Paine stepped down as the captain of the Australian Test team on Friday (November 19) owing to his involvement in a sexting scandal dating back to 2017.

Paine had exchanged lewd text messages and graphic images with one of his female co-workers in 2017. Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania conducted an investigation into the matter at the time and had ruled that Paine didn't break the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. The investigation ruled that the exchange was mutual between two adults and was not repeated.

However, on Friday, Paine admitted his actions from 2017 were regrettable and 'do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community'. Thus, he decided to quit as Test captain of the Australian team just days ahead of the start of the Ashes 2021-22.

Hughes has lashed out at Cricket Australia for ignoring Paine's off-field scandal despite knowing about it and appointing him as the captain of the Test team in 2018. Paine was appointed as the skipper of the Test side in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"Paine did what he had to do but what I find staggering is that Cricket Australia reviewed the situation and did nothing," Hughes said while speaking to Five AA radio in Adelaide.

"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. Integrity? You've got to be kidding me. For god's sake. You found that out and then said well that's still acceptable and to appoint him captain? Give me a break. It's absolutely staggering," he added.

With Paine stepping down as captain, Cricket Australia don't have much time to announce his replacement as the first Ashes Test is scheduled to get underway on December 08. Pat Cummins is reportedly leading the race to become the new captain of the Australian Test team and has been backed by the likes of Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell and Brad Hogg among others.