'Absolute disgrace': Mikel Arteta left fuming after dodgy VAR decision goes against Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was incensed after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday (Nov 5) evening. Arteta labelled the defeat a 'disgrace' after Anthony Gordon's tap-in goal stood despite the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checking the goal for three possible fouls.

Speaking after the match, Arteta did not hold back and called out VAR and the officials associated with it for not chalking off the goal. Gordon's goal meant that Arsenal suffered their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

“Embarrassing, it’s an absolute disgrace, that’s what it is: a disgrace," said Arteta, before adding: “There’s so much at stake, we’ve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve had saying this cannot continue. It’s embarrassing."

“It’s not acceptable, there’s too much at stake. I don’t want to be in the hands of these people. I don’t know how to feel. I’m wasting my time, we are wasting our time."

With the match evenly poised after a competitive first half, Newcastle drew the first blood in the 64th minute when a cross from near the byline found its way in the six-yard box inside the Arsenal's goal. While Joelinton jumped over Gabriel, the ball ricocheted near Gordon who reacted first and tapped the ball home to gain the victory.

However, during the VAR check, the referees looked at the possibility of the ball having gout of play, Joelinton fouling Gabriel and Gordon being offside after goalkeeper David Raya came off his line.

Arteta left fuming

After a good four-minute delay, VAR concluded it didn't have conclusive proof to overturn the on-field call. The decision left Arteta fuming as none of the three fouls went his team's way.

"I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week."

With the loss. Arsenal have slipped to third on the points table and could tumble to fourth by the end of the match week if Liverpool manage to beat Luton Town, later on Sunday. VAR, however, has once again become the centre of controversy. In September, Liverpool's Luiz Diaz scored a clear onside goal against Tottenham Hotspur but the goal was not given after the VAR officials made a massive blunder.