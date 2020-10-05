Abraham apologises after video emerges of players 'flout' virus rules at party

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham apologised after a video emerged where he was seen attending a party with his English teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in an apparent breach of national coronavirus rules.

According to the video published by The Sun newspaper, three players are seen gathering in London with more than six people present on Saturday.

This video comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching Covid-19 protocols while with Gareth Southgate's England squad in Iceland.

The Sun reports that the FA has seen footage of the party and quotes a spokesman as saying: "There will be no change to the England team at this stage."

England is set to face Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

Chelsea pair Abraham and Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund's Sancho are all in the 30-man group.

According to reports, the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Abraham's 23rd birthday.

The forward has apologised, telling the newspaper: "I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.

"Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

(Inputs from AFP)