Aakash Chopra's heartfelt gesture for under-fire Arshdeep Singh wins hearts as India go down to Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh made heads turn for all the wrong reasons during the India-Pakistan Super Four round clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, in the UAE. When both sides once again locked horns in the mega tournament, the young pacer didn't return with an expensive spell in the high-scoring contest but dropped a sitter in the 18th over of Men in Green's riveting run-chase of finisher Asif Ali, who went onto slam 16 off 8 deliveries and take Babar Azam & Co. past the finish line in a 182-run chase in Dubai on Sunday evening (September 04).

Being asked to bat first, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue rode on quickfire knocks from the captain and vice-captain KL Rahul before Virat Kohli's 44-ball 60 and some handy hits from Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi took India to 181/7 in 20 overs. Pakistan had lost skipper Babar and Fakhar Zaman for cheap but Mohammad Rizwan (71) - Mohammad Nawaz's (20-ball 42)'s 73-run third-wicket stand to remain in the run-chase and Asif-Khusdil Shah (11-ball 14*) to march ahead of India by five wickets.

During the 18th over, Bishnoi kept it tight -- coming onto bowl with the equation reading 34 runs off 18 balls for Pakistan -- and ended up conceding only eight runs. However, he outfoxed Asif with his turn and pace but wasn't rewarded with Arshdeep dropping a sitter at short third-man region. Following India's close defeat, in the last over, many have mercilessly trolled the 23-year-old speedster. Amid all this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra extended support to the under-fire youngster with a heartfelt gesture, changing his Twitter display picture with Arshdeep's image:

Virat backs young Arshdeep

“Anyone can commit mistakes under pressure. It was a big game, and the situation was a bit tight,” Kohli pointed out at the post-match presser. “I remember when I was playing my first Champions Trophy game against Pakistan, and I played a very poor shot off Shahid Afridi’s bowling. I kept looking at the ceiling till 5 in the morning. I was up all night and couldn’t sleep. I thought it would be the end of my career and never get another chance,” he added.

Kohli further added, "That’s a natural feeling. But there are senior players around you. We’ll come together again for the next game. So, it’s all about learning in a good environment and when a similar situation arrives again, you look forward to it and be ready."

India will now face Sri Lanka (September 06) and Afghanistan (September 08) in their remaining Super Four round games and hope to qualify for the tournament-final after a setback received from Pakistan.