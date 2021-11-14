'A good thing to play some IPL here': Pat Cummins after Australia win T20 World Cup trophy

Pacer Pat Cummins said that playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai was helpful after Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The IPL 2021 was suspended midway through the tournament when it was underway in India due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases, what appeared to be a bio-bubble breach. The base was later shifted to UAE, where the rest of the tournament was played and just after a gap of two days, the T20 World Cup 2021 kicked off.

Now, Cummins feels playing IPL in UAE has helped his side to adapt to the tough conditions as commenting on the win, Cummins said, "Once we go back home it will sink in. A lot of support back home, they've gotten up at 1am. It's a good thing to play some IPL here. Even Hazlewood was able to adapt quickly because of that."

After winning the toss, Australia invited New Zealand to bat first as they posted 172 on the board, but was unable to defend it as the Aaron Finch-led side chased the set target with seven balls to spare.

In the final contest of the showpiece event, Australia outclassed New Zealand by eight wickets after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 respectively to help their side lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.