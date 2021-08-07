A commemorative coin depicting Neeraj is needed: Anand Mahindra to PM on Olympic gold win 

Several comments of praise followed Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian to take gold in athletics at the Olympics.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted that, "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra."

In the post, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian champion, has made Indian sporting history. His mammoth throw of 87.58 metres earned India an Olympic gold medal.

After Abhinav Bindra's Gold in shooting in 2008 Beijing, this is India's first-ever Athletics Gold Medal and just the country's second-ever individual Gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies)