71 international centuries is ridiculous, will take a brave man to write Virat Kohli off: Aaron Finch

Australia's T20I skipper Aaron Finch has hailed Virat Kohli as one of the greatest batters of all time ahead of the T20I series against India. Australia will lock horns with hosts India in a three-match T20I series starting on Tuesday (September 20).

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first T20I between the two top teams in Mohali, Aussie skipper Finch said it will take a brave person to write off someone like Kohli, who has been on top of his game for a number of years now. One of the best batters in the world at present, Kohli had shut down his critics with his performances at the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian batter was under fire heading into the Asia Cup having faced massive criticism over his slump in form. He had gone without scoring an international century for nearly three years but managed to bounce back in style. Kohli rediscovered his form and went on to bring an end to his long-standing wait for his 71st international century.

Also Read: Pat Cummins or David Warner? Ricky Ponting names Aaron Finch's successor as Australia's ODI captain

Kohli ended the tournament as the highest run-getter for India with 276 runs from five matches at a brilliant average of 92. He also joined Ricky Ponting at the second spot on the list of batters with the highest number of centuries in international cricket and now lies behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 100 international tons.

Finch said scoring 71 international centuries is a 'ridiculous' achievement and it's never a good idea to write off someone like Kohli, who has the pedigree for big knocks.

''It would be a very brave man to write Virat Kohli off. At any stage, he has shown for 15 years now that he is one of the greatest players of all time,'' Finch told reporters ahead of the first T20I against India.

''Particularly in T20 cricket, he's someone who has developed and grown his game over such a long period that you always plan and prepare the best when you're coming up against him. He is super and has 71 international centuries. That's just ridiculous,'' added the Australian skipper.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir reveals senior players told him to win 2011 WC to 'take conversation away from 1983'

After a brilliant campaign in the Asia Cup, Kohli will be looking to continue his purple patch against Australia in the upcoming three-match series at home. He is India's designated no.3 but can also be asked to open the innings if KL Rahul fails to turn a corner in the upcoming series against Finch's men.