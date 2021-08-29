'54 minutes for 7 wickets to fall is a little bit hard to take', says Sunil Gavaskar

England managed to equal the five-match series (1-1) against India after handing the visitors a crushing defeat in the third Test match that was played at Headingly, Leeds.

The Men in Blue were expected to continue their resistance from Day 3. They kicked off Day 4 with a trail of 139 runs and 8 wickets in hand.

Kohli and Pujara were expected to build on the 99-run partnership they had during Day 3. However, Pujara got out without adding any runs on the scoreboard.

Skipper Virat Kohli soon followed Pujara towards the dugout, shortly after scoring a half-century. India witnessed a batting collapse. From 215/2, they were bowled out for 278 runs in the second innings within 54 minutes, thus handing an innings and 76 runs victory to the hosts.

Now, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar talked about India's batting collapse. During the post-match show on Sony Sports he said: "It was. When you have a look at what we have got at 8,9,10, and 11, we did have some rearguard action at Lord's, where England lost the plot more than anything else. Once the top three batsmen fell, it was clear we (India) were not going to survive for too long. By any stretch of the imagination, in 54 minutes for 7 wickets to fall is a little bit hard to take."

Winning captain Joe Root was overjoyed with the win and during the post-match presentation, he said: "It was a fantastic and clinical performance from the bowlers. The two big lads put loads of pressure with three maidens, and we had a really good opportunity to take wickets and we took them ruthlessly."

"We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. Anderson churns out performances like that and that's why he's the GOAT of Test cricket," he added.

Both teams will now head into the penultimate Test match of the series and will play each other at the Oval.