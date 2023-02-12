3rd Test between India and Australia to be shift out of Dharamsala, replacement venue to be announced soon

The third Test between India and Australia that was earlier scheduled to take place in Dharamsala between March 1-5 has now been shifted out, the HPCA informed the Indian Express on Sunday. A day after India decimated Australia in the first of the four Tests in Border-Gavaskar series, the venue change has happened and mainly because the HPCA and BCCI officials doesn’t feel the ground is ready to host an international game yet. While the board had even listed out a few other backup venues including Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore, an official statement on where the third Test will now be played is not out.

Following a couple of India vs Sri Lanka T20Is last year, Dharamsala didn’t host a single match as the HPCA had decided to renovate ground and fit in a new drainage system post monsoon. The association had relaid the whole outfield including the pitch and that is where the issue has occurred. They said there is a small patch near the pitch that is yet to be completed.

The BCCI officials on February 3rd had inspected the ground and it was then decided that a new inspection will take place over the weekend while the first match will be underway in Nagpur. Now, after conducting the latest inspection it is declared that this venue – which is regarded as one of the most beautiful venues in the world, will not be hosting the slated the 3rd Test. Ironically, the HPCA had hosted just one Test in the past that too was during the previous Border-Gavaskar series in India in 2016/17.

Although this picturesque venue also played host to many IPL games and several international white-ball matches in the past, it didn’t host a single Ranji game this season because of the ongoing renovation. The Himachal Pradesh team played their home matches at Nadaun.