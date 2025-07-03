The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade window is likely to open soon and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be keen on extending their squad and acquiring a few gun players to boost their chances for a successful title defence. While many IPL teams would expect a settled side to avoid big changes to the title-winning squad, smart team management knows that improving depth and addressing weaknesses is the key to being the best. With the trade window set to open shortly, let’s take a look at three players RCB might target.

1. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Glenn Phillips has been in terrific form in T20 leagues across the globe. Despite his solid run, Gujarat Titans (GT) barely gave him a chance in IPL 2025 and when they finally did, he fell prey to injury. Currently dominating in Major League Cricket (MLC), Phillips is a reliable batter, who also offers part-time bowling. With 265 T20 games under his belt, he brings power and experience. He could be a valuable middle-order option for RCB, especially on the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy surface.

Also Read | State-level Kabaddi player dies of rabies weeks after being bitten by puppy he tried saving

2. Mukesh Kumar (India)

Mukesh hasn’t quite succeeded on Delhi’s slower pitches, but his swing bowling can be more effective in Bengaluru. RCB already boasts seamers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Mukesh could complete a potent pace trio, especially in powerplay overs. With 83 wickets in 77 T20s and the ability to move the ball early, he can be a smart tactical addition in the bowling department.

3. Abhinav Manohar (India)