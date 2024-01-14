2nd T20I: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammer Afghanistan in Indore as India win series
2nd T20I: Dube, Jaiswal hammer Afghanistan in Indore as India win series Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
Shivam Dube scored his second consecutive fifty in this T20I series.
Shivam Dube scored his second consecutive fifty in this T20I series.
Shivam Dube was on fire at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, smashing an unbeaten 63 and picking a wicket, inspiring India to an easy six-wicket win in the second T20I against Afghanistan. With this, India clinched the T20I series, with the final game scheduled on January 24 in Bengaluru. Yashasvi Jaiswal also smashed a fifty, while Arshdeep returned with three wickets on a batting paradise.
More to follow...