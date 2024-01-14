2nd T20I: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammer Afghanistan in Indore as India win series

Shivam Dube was on fire at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, smashing an unbeaten 63 and picking a wicket, inspiring India to an easy six-wicket win in the second T20I against Afghanistan. With this, India clinched the T20I series, with the final game scheduled on January 24 in Bengaluru. Yashasvi Jaiswal also smashed a fifty, while Arshdeep returned with three wickets on a batting paradise.