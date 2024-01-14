LIVE TV
ugc_banner

2nd T20I: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammer Afghanistan in Indore as India win series

Indore, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

2nd T20I: Dube, Jaiswal hammer Afghanistan in Indore as India win series Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Shivam Dube scored his second consecutive fifty in this T20I series.

Shivam Dube was on fire at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, smashing an unbeaten 63 and picking a wicket, inspiring India to an easy six-wicket win in the second T20I against Afghanistan. With this, India clinched the T20I series, with the final game scheduled on January 24 in Bengaluru. Yashasvi Jaiswal also smashed a fifty, while Arshdeep returned with three wickets on a batting paradise.

More to follow...

RELATED

Asian Cup 2024: Japan come back from behind to win six-goal thriller against Vietnam

Luis Suarez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as ex-Barca mainstays eye maiden MLS trophy

‘Maybe I’m bit old fashioned but…’ – Harmison on ‘honest chat’ with Stokes over preparation for India Tests