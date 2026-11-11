/22-year-old Australian jockey Izzy Neale dies following tragic fall

Izzy Neale, an Australian apprentice jockey, has died after falling from her horse at a regional racecourse in Warren, New South Wales. The incident happened during the Warren Shire Cotton Cup. Neale, 22, fell after her horse Marnoo fell on the home straight of the race. She was unconscious while being airlifted to Dubbo Hospital on Sunday (Nov 8), where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday (Nov 10) night.

Aussie apprentice jockey dies following tragic fall

Neale's family issued a statement after her passing, which read: "It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Izzy, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Izzy rode horses before she could walk. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that, more recently, had grown into a love of racing.

Through organ donation, Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to our family amid this devastating loss. We are deeply grateful for the love, kindness and support shown to Izzy and our family by her friends, the racing community and everyone who has been by our side during this heartbreaking time. We would like to thank Racing NSW and the NSW Jockeys Association for their care, compassion and support during this incredibly difficult time."

The horse, a six-year-old gelding, also suffered a foreleg injury in the fall and was euthanized after it. Neale's fellow jockey Diego Montes de Oca, riding Shadow Dane, fell shortly after the incident as well. De Oca, however, suffered only soft tissue injuries to his left foot and was discharged from the hospital following treatment.