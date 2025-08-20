2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Harmanpreet to captain as India announce 18-member squad

With just a few days to go for the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, Hockey India on Wednesday (August 20), announced the 18-player Indian Men's hockey team for the tournament, which is set take place at the new Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from August 29 to September 7. Experienced drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will remain as the captain of the team. The team has a combination of experience and depth in all the departments with a healthy mix of experienced campaigners and game-changing performers.

Commenting on the selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said that he has chosen to go with an experienced team that knows how to deliver in high-stakes situations. “With qualification for the World Cup at stake, composure, resilience, and awareness of the game were important considerations when making our selections. This side shows our commitment — to play robustly and earn our spot at the World Cup.”

The opening day of the tournament will see defending champions Korea take on a tricky Chinese Taipei, while hosts India begin their campaign against China. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will next face Japan on August 31 before rounding off their Pool A fixtures against Kazakhstan on September 1.

The competition features eight teams, split into two groups: Pool A comprises India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. At the end of the pool stage, the top two sides from each group will advance to the Super 4s, with the final scheduled for September 7. The champions will not only lift the Asia Cup trophy but also earn a direct berth in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be hosted in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh.