2023 Hockey World Cup: 'We need to tighten our defence against New Zealand', says head coach Graham Reid

As the Indian men’s hockey team gear up to take on New Zealand on Sunday in the crossover stage at the ongoing 2023 Hockey World Cup, coach Graham Reid has asked his team to put forward a better defensive performance. For India to directly qualify for the quarters they had to top their group and for that they had to beat Wales by a margin of eight goals in their last pool D match; that, however, didn’t happen as they won it by the margin of two goals only (4-2). Now for them to reach the last eight, they have to win their encounter against the Blacksticks at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, that begins from 7 PM.

Addressing the media ahead of their crucial clash, Reid that despite beating New Zealand twice (4-3 and 7-4) during the FIH Hockey Pro League last year, it would be India who would be under pressure on Sunday evening instead of New Zealand as they have nothing to lose. Also, commenting on how they plan to march ahead in the tournament, Reid said the team must put forward an improved defensive show on Sunday evening to ensure they are setting up a quarters date with world champions Belgium.

"We have played them earlier (during the FIH Hockey Pro League), we need to tighten our defence but it's more set now compared to Pro League. I expect a stronger defensive performance tomorrow."

"They (New Zealand) have nothing to lose. The pressure is on us but I've said this before that if we play well and execute our chances we can beat any team," said Reid.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Indian team was jolted by the news of Hardik Rai getting injured and getting ruled out of the tournament. Expressing his views on Hardik’s absence, Reid said the team is obviously disappointed but are confident in Raj Kumar Pal’s ability to fill his shoes at the same time.

"While it is disappointing for Hardik and he was in good form, we have enough talent in the group and Raj Kumar Pal who comes in has done well for the team earlier this year and we are quite confident of a good show," Reid added.