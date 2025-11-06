/18-year-old para archer Sheetal Devi qualifies for India’s THIS archery team

18-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi has done something truly remarkable, breaking barriers yet again. The young sensation, born without arms and known for shooting with her feet, has earned a spot in India’s able-bodied junior archery team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Stage 3 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After stunning the world with her bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Sheetal impressed once more at the junior selection trials held in Sonipat on Thursday (Nov 6), finishing third overall among able-bodied archers. This marks a historic first for Indian sports, a para-athlete qualifying to represent India in an able-bodied international competition.

Sharing her joy, Sheetal wrote on social media, “When I started competing, my dream was to play alongside able-bodied athletes. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept learning from every setback. Today, that dream is closer to reality. I secured Rank 3 in the Junior Asia Cup trials and will now represent India in the Sub Junior Asia Cup, in the able category.”

Her journey from the remote hills of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir to the world stage is an inspiring story of courage and determination. Training under challenging conditions, Sheetal turned her disability into strength, mastering a unique shooting technique that amazed even top coaches.

Having already made the country proud at the Asian Para Games and the Paralympics, her latest achievement cements her status as one of India’s most inspiring athletes. At just 18, Sheetal has shown that determination, not circumstance, defines success.