/PM Modi’s kind gesture for injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm gesture for injured cricketer Pratika Rawal has won hearts across social media. When India’s World Cup-winning women’s team met the PM at his residence after their historic triumph, one special moment stood out: Modi personally served food to Pratika, who was seated in a wheelchair. Pratika, India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament before being ruled out with 308 runs from six matches, had missed the semi-final and final due to a hairline fracture. Despite her injury, she was part of the celebratory visit and when PM Modi noticed her struggling to take food, he immediately stepped forward to help.



“Aapko koi kuch de nahi raha, kya pasand hai aapko?” he asked gently before serving her a dish. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral, with fans lauding the Prime Minister’s humility and kindness.

Pratika thanked the PM for his thoughtful gesture, and he even followed up to ask if she liked the dish. The clip immediately went viral on social media, showing a rare candid side of the meeting that celebrated not just victory, but human connection.

During the same event, Modi also interacted with other players, discussing their tattoos, fitness routines and the team’s spirited comeback through the tournament. The Indian women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the final, a match where Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball.