5 batters with most T20I sixes in 2025: Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan stands third, find out who leads the chart

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 14:05 IST

T20I cricket thrives on power-hitting, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. Now, Let’s take a look at the five batters who’ve smashed the most sixes in 2025 so far.

Abhishek Sharma – 45 sixes (351 balls)
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma – 45 sixes (351 balls)

Abhishek Sharma leads the chart with his fearless hitting. The young Indian opener has smashed bowlers all over the park, showing perfect timing and clean power in every game.

Tanzid Hasan – 38 sixes (522 balls)
(Photograph: AFP)

Tanzid Hasan – 38 sixes (522 balls)

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan has impressed everyone with his consistent six-hitting. He mixes smart cricket with aggression, making him one of the most exciting young batters in T20Is this year.

Sahibzada Farhan – 36 sixes (447 balls)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan – 36 sixes (447 balls)

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has been in fine touch, clearing boundaries with ease. His strong bottom-hand power and fearless approach have made him a dangerous striker in the power play.

Dewald Brevis – 35 sixes (215 balls)
(Photograph: AFP)

Dewald Brevis – 35 sixes (215 balls)

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has lit up T20I cricket with his explosive stroke play. Known as ‘Baby AB’, Brevis plays with freedom and makes six-hitting look effortless and fun.

Tim David – 35 sixes (191 balls)
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim David – 35 sixes (191 balls)

Australia’s Tim David is one of the cleanest hitters in the world. His ability to finish games with huge sixes under pressure has made him a key player in the Aussie middle order.

