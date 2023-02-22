10 biggest cricket stadiums in the world by seating capacity

Cricket stadiums are usually owned by local cricket boards or governments and are used for hosting domestic and international cricket matches. They are also sometimes used for other events, such as concerts and cultural festivals. In addition to the playing area, a cricket stadium also has facilities for players, such as locker rooms, showers, and lounges. There are also spectator stands surrounding the field, which can accommodate thousands of fans. The stands can be either covered or uncovered, depending on the weather conditions.

Here are the ten biggest cricket stadiums in the world by seating capacity:

1. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India (132,000)

The biggest cricket stadium in the world by seating capacity is the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, located in Ahmedabad, India. The stadium was reconstructed and expanded in 2020 and now has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators, making it the largest cricket stadium in the world.

It surpasses the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, which has a seating capacity of around 100,000. The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted its first international match in February 2021, when India played against England in a T20I match.

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia (100,024)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is a sports stadium located in Yarra Park, Melbourne, Australia. It is the largest stadium in the southern hemisphere and the 10th largest stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of over 100,000.

The MCG is primarily used for cricket and Australian rules football but has also hosted a range of other sporting events, concerts and cultural events over the years. The ground is the home of the Melbourne Cricket Club and is also the main venue for the Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final

3. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 66,349

Eden Gardens is a cricket stadium located in Kolkata, India. It has a seating capacity of 66,349, making it the second-largest cricket stadium in India and the third-largest in the world. The stadium was established in 1864 and has a rich history, having hosted several memorable matches over the years. It is the home ground of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise team that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Eden Gardens has hosted several important cricket matches, including the final of the 1987 and 2011 Cricket World Cup, as well as the final of the 2016 World Twenty20. The ground has also witnessed some remarkable performances, including VVS Laxman's famous innings of 281 against Australia in 2001.

4. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 68,000

ANZ Stadium, formerly known as Stadium Australia, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Sydney, Australia. It has a seating capacity of 68,000 and is the largest stadium in Sydney. The stadium was built to host the 2000 Summer Olympics and Paralympics and was also the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Games. It was later converted into a multi-purpose stadium, capable of hosting a range of events including rugby league, rugby union, soccer, and concerts.

5. Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia - 60,000

Perth Stadium, also known as Optus Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Perth, Western Australia. It has a seating capacity of 60,000, making it the third-largest stadium in Australia.

The stadium was officially opened in January 2018 and is the home ground of several sports teams, including the Perth Scorchers (cricket), the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers (AFL), and the Perth Glory (soccer).

6. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - 55,000

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is a cricket stadium located in Hyderabad, India. It has a seating capacity of 55,000 and is the home ground of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a franchise team that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The stadium was built in 2003 and was named after Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. It has hosted several significant cricket matches, including the 2007 and 2011 Indian Premier League finals, and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan.

7. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India - 50,000

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium is a cricket stadium located in Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh state in India. It has a seating capacity of 50,000 and is one of the largest cricket stadiums in India.

The stadium was established in 2008 and has since hosted several domestic and international cricket matches. It is the home ground of the Chhattisgarh state cricket team and has also hosted Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the past.

8. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 50,000

Adelaide Oval is a multi-purpose stadium located in Adelaide, South Australia. It has a seating capacity of 50,000 and is primarily used for cricket and Australian rules football.

The stadium has a rich history, dating back to 1871 when the first cricket match was played at the oval. It has undergone several major renovations and upgrades over the years, including a major redevelopment project that was completed in 2014. The redevelopment included the construction of a new grandstand, improved facilities, and increased seating capacity.

9. The Oval, London, England - 28,000

The Oval, also known as the Kia Oval for sponsorship reasons, is a cricket ground located in Kennington, London, England. It has a seating capacity of 28,000 and is the home ground of the Surrey County Cricket Club.

The ground was first established in 1845 and has a rich history, having hosted several significant cricket matches over the years, including the first-ever Test match in England in 1880. It has also hosted football matches in the past, most notably the FA Cup final between 1872 and 1892.

10. M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 38,000

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, is a cricket stadium located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. It has a seating capacity of 38,000 and is one of the oldest cricket grounds in India, having been established in 1916.