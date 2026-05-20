/'What about when he learns how to bat?' LSG coach Langer in awe of RR's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (May 19) and LSG coach Justin Langer is in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 38-ball 93 as RR chased down 221 in 19.1 overs. The win put RR a step closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs while LSG suffered ninth defeat of the season in 13 matches. Langer was particular impressed by 15-year-old's six-hitting ability and said it was a 'privilege to watch him bat'. Sooryavanshi currently holds the Orange Cap for most runs with 579 runs in 13 matches at an average of 44.53 and a strike rate of 236.22 - also the best in the season.

Langer in awe of Sooryavanshi

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Langer is a former Australian opener with 100 Tests to his name. As a coach, he was guided Australia to a T20 World Cup title and has won multiple Big Bash League (BBL) trophies with Perth Scorchers. Speaking on Sooryavanshi's batting, Langer said: "The scary thing is, the best way to learn how to make runs is to make runs, not by hitting some big sixes, and he makes runs over and over and over again. So the scary thing going forward, if the expressions on the face of Mitch Starc and Nortje and every bowler tell a story now, what about when he learns how to bat?

"My gosh, he's so young. He's a brilliant, brilliant player and it's a real privilege to watch him bat actually."

Sooryavanshi rewrites record books in IPL 2026

Sooryavanshi's 579 runs in 13 matches are so far the most by a batter in IPL 2026 and so is his strike rate of 236.22. The 15-year-old has hit 53 sixes this season - the most by any batter and second most overall in an IPL 2026 behind Chris Gayle's 59. With one more match left at least, Sooryvanshi has a chance to surpass Gayle in sixes hit in a single IPL season.