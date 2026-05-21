/'We have bronze and silver, now we want gold', says Savita Punia on Asian Games goal

India women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia believes the next few months could define the future of Indian women’s hockey as the team prepares for a packed international calendar featuring the Australia tour, the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland, and the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup. Speaking ahead of the team’s departure for Australia, the veteran goalkeeper reflected on her comeback journey, the importance of fitness and discipline, and India’s growing hunger for major titles, especially the Asian Games gold medal, in an exclusive interview with WION.

After spending months away from the national setup because of injury and personal reasons, Savita admitted that returning to international hockey was not easy. However, the experienced goalkeeper said the rehabilitation phase and exposure in Argentina helped rebuild her confidence before the crucial run of tournaments. “For a goalkeeper, footwork is everything after surgery and injury recovery. It was difficult initially, but the support of the coaching staff and the matches I played helped me regain rhythm,” Savita said, adding that mindset and fitness remain the biggest factors in making a successful comeback.

India’s upcoming Australia tour is expected to serve as a key test before the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, scheduled in Auckland from June 15 to June 21, and eventually the Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup in August. Savita believes these tournaments will provide the team with much-needed exposure against top-level opposition before the Asian Games. “We have to go tournament by tournament. Australia, Germany, Nations Cup, World Cup, every competition matters because they prepare us for the Asian Games,” she said.

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The experienced goalkeeper stressed that India’s biggest improvement area over the last few years has been fitness and recovery management. According to Savita, Indian women’s hockey has always possessed strong technical ability and attacking skills, but sustained fitness standards are what separate medal-winning teams from the rest. She credited the new support staff and trainers for improving the team’s conditioning standards while also highlighting the importance of penalty-corner defence, shootouts, and defensive structure in modern hockey. “Our attacking game has always been good. Now the focus is on defence, penalty-corner defence, and maintaining intensity throughout matches,” she explained.

Savita also spoke candidly about the changing culture inside the Indian dressing room. Having spent nearly 15 years with the national team, she acknowledged that the environment today is far more open and communicative compared to the strict atmosphere during her early playing days. According to the goalkeeper, modern players respond better to communication and trust rather than fear-based discipline. She added that senior players now focus on creating a healthier atmosphere where younger athletes feel comfortable discussing problems and learning from experienced teammates. “The environment has changed a lot. Discipline is important, but communication matters equally. Young players should feel comfortable approaching seniors,” Savita said.

The India veteran believes the current crop of young players will benefit immensely from high-pressure matches against top teams like Australia, Argentina, China, and the Netherlands. She pointed out that exposure at the highest level helps younger players understand the difference between training intensity and real match situations. Savita also dismissed suggestions that India suffers from a mental block against Asian rivals such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Instead, she insisted that the Indian team now approaches every opponent with confidence and tactical clarity. “China is a strong side, but we no longer enter matches thinking they are unbeatable. We focus on our structure, discipline, and execution,” she said.

One of the strongest messages from the veteran goalkeeper was India’s determination to convert years of progress into major silverware. Savita admitted that while bronze and silver medals have brought pride, the squad is now targeting gold medals on the biggest stages. “We have bronze, silver, and bronze again. Now we want gold. That feeling is still missing,” she said.