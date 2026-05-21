/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians? Check result

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 match on Wednesday (May 20) by four wickets at Eden Garden in a low scoring game to keep the slim playoff hopes alive. Chasing a below par 148, KKR reached the target in 18.5 overs with Manish Pandey being the highest scorer, hitting 45 off 33 balls. This was KKR's sixth win in the last seven matches and the now have 13 points from 13 games with one more league match left. MI, on the other hand, continued their dismal season with ninth loss in 13 games, leaving them with only four points - joint-lowest in the season along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR make it six in seven

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KKR didn't have great start to their chase, losing explosive opener Finn Allen in the first over itself. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (21) and Manish Pandey then added 38 runs for the second wicket before Rahane too was dismissed in the last over of the powerplay. Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green (4) also deaprted six runs later, leaving KKR reeling at 54/3. Rovman Powell (40) and Pandey then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket before both of them were dismissed in space of six runs, making KKR scorecard 124/5 from 118/3. Ranki Singh (9 not out), Tejasvi Dahiya (11), and Anukul Roy (4 not out) then added the remaining runs to see KKR home with seven balls and four wickets left.

MI batters fail again