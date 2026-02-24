'Obviously discriminating': Ex-England & CSK player Moeen Ali on Pak players facing shadow ban by IPL-linked team at Hundred

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has asked England Cricket Board (ECB) to protect the interests of Pakistan players in the upcoming Hundred auction in March. The statement comes amid reports of four IPL-linked franchise in the Hundred not going to bid on Pakistan players, same in every other league where IPL-linked teams own franchises. A total of 67 Pakistan players have registered for the auction and it remains to be seen if they picked by any of the four IPL-linked franchise: Mumbai Indians (MI London), Lucknow Super Giants (Manchester Super Giants), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Leeds) and Delhi Capitals (Southern Brave).

"These kind of things have been happening for ages now it’s time for a solution, because it’s not fair – it’s obviously discriminating against certain type of people. It’s horrible." Moeen said as quoted by the Telegraph.

"There’ll be a group of players that will speak up," he added. "There’ll be things done about it. I think players should speak up. Anyone that has any sort of concern for these kind of things – it doesn’t matter if they have Pakistani heritage – should speak up.

"It’d be really interesting to see what happens, because I genuinely think other countries can do what they want, obviously we’re not in control of those things, but in the UK, we have a bit more say about these things."

Unwritten rule in T20 leagues

Apart from IPL, the same team owners also have stakes in SA20 (all six teams owned by IPL team owners), UAE's ILT20 (two teams owned by IPL franchise onwers), USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) has four teams owned by IPL team owners, and West Indies' CPL has three teams owned by IPL teams.

According to a BBC report, "a senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL. Another agent called it an unwritten rule across T20 leagues in the world with Indian investment."