/Farhan hopeful of playing in England's Hundred amid reports of shadow-ban on Pak players

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, the highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2026 with 220 runs, wants to play in the England-bases The Hundred. His wish may not to be granted so easily amid reports of shadow ban of Pakistan players by the IPL-linked franchises in the Hundred. The England Cricket Board (ECB), meanwhile, is under scrutiny over potential non-selection of Pakistan players and the former English players, including Michael Vaughan and Moeen Ali, have asked the board to ensure shadow-ban doesn't happen. The hundred has four partially or fully owned IPL-linked franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI London), Lucknow Super Giants (Manchester Super Giants), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Leeds) and Delhi Capitals (Southern Brave).

Pak's Farhan on playing in the Hundred

"It's not in our hands who picks us and who doesn't," Farhan said on the eve of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against England. "Wherever we get an opportunity and whoever is interested can pick us. We're ready to play that league, and where people aren't interested is [not something we focus on]."

Farhan is currently the top scorer of T20 WC with 220 runs and has been in rich form since last year or so. He was also pivotal for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 last year where his AK47 celebration against India went viral.

An attack by Pakistan-based terrorist in Mumbai on 26 November 2008 prompted the Indian government to ban Pakistan players from taking part in the IPL in one of many measures taken and hence the teams steer clear of Pakistan players. With IPL franchise owning team in different leagues around the world, they do not go for Pakistan players in the auction.