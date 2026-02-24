/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Dependent on SA': How West Indies' 107-run win vs Zimbabwe complicates semis spot for India

India were already in do-or-die state after losing their first Super 8 match against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, and now West Indies winning by 107 runs against Zimbabwe has further deepened their worries. West Indies' huge win means they sit at a net run rate of +5.3 compared to India's -3.80 and South Africa's +3.80. Another win in remaining two matches, vs South Africa (Feb 26) and India (Mar 1), will all but propel WI to semis - leaving India fighting it out for the final spot from Group X. India's best chance to make it to semis is winning rest of the two matches, vs Zimbabwe (Feb 26) and West Indies (Mar 1), while hoping for South Africa also beats West Indies.

How West Indies win complicates things for India

West Indies are in sensational form this tournament, having won all five matches played so far. They also the highest team score of 254/6 (vs Zimbabwe) in the tournament as well as second highest run-scorer in Shimron Hetmyer (219) who is just one run behind Pak's Sahibzada Farhan (220). Gudkesh Motie's 10 wickets are also joint third-most in the tournament so far.

If West Indies win against South Africa on Feb 26 even by 15 runs, their NRR would stand at +3.05 and a 20-run win would make it +3.175. South Africa, curently at +3.80, will be down to +1.52 after a 15-run loss and to +1.4 if they suffer a 20-run loss.

India, who are at -3.80, even after a 50-run win against Zimbabwe in the second match of Feb 26, will have a NRR of -0.65. A win of 75 runs against Zimbabwe will make India just positive with a NRR +0.05 - still leaving a lot of work to do.

On the final day of Super 8 matches, South Africa first take on Zimbabwe before India take on West Indies later. If SA win their match against Zimbabwe even by 20 runs, they end up with 4 points and a NRR of +1.35 (if they lose to WI by 15 runs) and nearly +1.4 if they win by 25 runs, leaving India too much work to do in the final match.

India, even if they beat West Indies by 75 runs after beating Zimbabwe by 75 runs in the previous match, can get up to a NRR of +1.2, leaving them with below SA despite equal points (4). West Indies, however, will drop to a NRR of 0.78 if they lose against India by 75 runs despite winning against SA by 15 runs and to 0.86 despite winning by 20 runs vs SA, leaving the out of contention for the semis.

In a more realistic scenario as per the current form, even a 50-run win against West Indies won't save India from getting eliminated if the Caribbean win their match against South Africa by a bare margin of 15 runs.