‘My 9-year-old son wanted me to play’: Pakistan cricketer breaks down on live TV after PSL snub

It has not been a happy few days for Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad after he broke down on live television on Wednesday (Feb 12). Shehzad, who holds a unique record of scoring hundreds in all three formats of cricket for Pakistan, was seen emotional on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai. This came after the cricketer went unsold in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) auctions.

“Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing, that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

Shehzad, now 34, has not played international cricket for more than six years and last represented the national side in October 2019. In addition, he has not played any competitive cricket since February 2024, almost two years since his last match.

However, Shehzad’s latest snub came as a big blow to him as he tries to return to the cricketing field. Overall, Shehzad has a very impressive record for the national side, having scored almost 5000 runs for Pakistan. This includes 10 international hundreds, with six coming in the ODIs. He also has three hundreds in the Tests, with 176 being his best score. In addition, Shehzad has 25 fifties across all formats while also bagging two wickets in the ODIs.