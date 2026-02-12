/From Rohit Sharma to Dasun Shanaka, 5 Asian batters with fastest T20 World Cup fifties

The T20 World Cup has seen several batting records broken over the years, and the latest edition could have new ones added to the list. For now, let’s look at the top five Asian batters with the quickest fifties in the T20 World Cups.
Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh tops the list for the quickest T20I fifty ever, let alone in the T20 World Cups. Against England during the inaugural edition in 2007, Yuvraj whacked a 12-ball fifty, which included a 36-run over (six sixes) off Stuart Broad.
The next on this list is another Indian batter, KL Rahul, who hit his fastest T20I fifty during the 2021 edition in the UAE. Against Scotland in one of the group games, Rahul smashed an 18-ball fifty, helping India secure an easy win.
The third player on this list is former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, who also smashed an 18-ball fifty against Scotland during the 2021 World Cup tie. Malik remained unbeaten on 54 off 18 balls, hitting six sixes and one four.
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma made it to this list, thanks to his 19-ball fifty against Australia in the 2025 edition in the Americas. Facing the mighty Aussies in the Super 8s, Rohit’s blistering start powered India to a massive first-inning total, which eventually helped India hit the winning punch.
The latest addition to this list is Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who, against Oman in the group game at home, smashed a 19-ball fifty. Remaining unbeaten on 50 off 20 balls, the right-hander connected five sixes and two fours.