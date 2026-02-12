LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Dasun Shanaka, 5 Asian batters with fastest T20 World Cup fifties

From Rohit Sharma to Dasun Shanaka, 5 Asian batters with fastest T20 World Cup fifties

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 14:38 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 14:38 IST

The T20 World Cup has seen several batting records broken over the years, and the latest edition could have new ones added to the list. For now, let’s look at the top five Asian batters with the quickest fifties in the T20 World Cups.

Yuvraj Singh (India) – 12 Balls vs ENG, 2007
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh (India) – 12 Balls vs ENG, 2007

Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh tops the list for the quickest T20I fifty ever, let alone in the T20 World Cups. Against England during the inaugural edition in 2007, Yuvraj whacked a 12-ball fifty, which included a 36-run over (six sixes) off Stuart Broad.

KL Rahul (India) – 18 Balls v SCO, 2021
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul (India) – 18 Balls v SCO, 2021

The next on this list is another Indian batter, KL Rahul, who hit his fastest T20I fifty during the 2021 edition in the UAE. Against Scotland in one of the group games, Rahul smashed an 18-ball fifty, helping India secure an easy win.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 18 Balls vs SCO, 2021
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 18 Balls vs SCO, 2021

The third player on this list is former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, who also smashed an 18-ball fifty against Scotland during the 2021 World Cup tie. Malik remained unbeaten on 54 off 18 balls, hitting six sixes and one four.

Rohit Sharma (India) – 19 Balls vs AUS, 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) – 19 Balls vs AUS, 2025

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma made it to this list, thanks to his 19-ball fifty against Australia in the 2025 edition in the Americas. Facing the mighty Aussies in the Super 8s, Rohit’s blistering start powered India to a massive first-inning total, which eventually helped India hit the winning punch.

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) – 19 Balls vs OMAN, 2026
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) – 19 Balls vs OMAN, 2026

The latest addition to this list is Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who, against Oman in the group game at home, smashed a 19-ball fifty. Remaining unbeaten on 50 off 20 balls, the right-hander connected five sixes and two fours.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day