/'I shut down my phone': Sanju Samson opens up about struggles after match-winning 89 in T20 WC semi-final

A few weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson was dropped from India’s playing XI, as Ishan Kishan became the regular opening partner of Abhishek Sharma. However, things changed quickly for Samson in the last week, as he was brought back into the team for an important match against Zimbabwe and the 31-year-old made the most of his chances. He played a key role in the semi-final against England on Thursday and also in the crucial match against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Indian opener said that ignoring outside pressure and focusing on the basics of his game helped him overcome one of the toughest periods of his career and perform well on the T20 World Cup stage.

He explained that during the difficult time, he relied on the support of his close family and friends. To stay focused, he avoided distractions by staying away from social media and limiting interactions with people.

“I think when hard times were coming, my close people – the people whom I love and support – they were with me,” he said. “I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not on social media – I am still not on social media. So less noise, less people interacting with me really helped me focus in the right direction, and I am very happy with how things are going.”

“I think that was very challenging for me. “I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country – contribute and win games in the World Cup. But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. I wanted to make an impact and get into the XI for the World Cup here.

“But you know this format – this cricket can get very funny. Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format. So I had to respect the game. I had to come back to my basics and work a bit more from my basics,” Samson said in the post-match press conference.

Samson also spoke about the conditions at Wankhede Stadium during the semi-final. He said that he and Abhishek Sharma quickly realized that the pitch was very good for batting and that India needed a big score in the first innings.

“We were talking in the dressing room whether there will be dew in the second innings or not. But whether it came or not, the wicket was looking very good before the toss. Even the covering of grass, I think it was a very true wicket.”

“After the first over, Abhishek and I were talking about how good the wicket was. Abhishek was saying after the powerplay that we should have at least put up 250. That was the wicket,” he said.

While his innings gave India a strong start, Samson also highlighted the importance of the positive team environment in helping players handle pressure during the tournament.