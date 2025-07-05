'I never even dreamt of something like this', says Neeraj Chopra on organising NC Classic 2025

In an era where cricket dominates every stretch of India’s sporting landscape, javelin quietly made history under the skies of Bengaluru. The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic isn’t just another athletics meet — it is the beginning of something deeper, more powerful. For the athletes, the fans, and for Neeraj himself, this isn’t just a competition; it is a movement.

“I never even dreamt of something like this,” Neeraj said during a press conference on Friday (July 5), his voice steady but eyes betraying emotion. “I never thought I’d represent India, win a medal, and then see something like this happen… in India.”

Neeraj wasn’t alone in his sentiment. 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Thomas Rohler sat beside him, echoed similar hopes — that javelin, often seen as a niche sport, now had a chance to shine in countries where it was once sidelined.

“You say Kenya isn’t popular for javelin? Well, now it is,” Yego said with a smile. “India was cricket-first, but look at this — javelin is coming up, and it’s only going to grow," he added.

Yego's right. The sight of global champions assembling in Bengaluru to compete — not at the World Championships or Olympics, but at an Indian-organised event dedicated solely to javelin — is something surreal. The Classic issn’t just about distance or records. It is about visibility, community, and planting the seeds for future generations.

Thomas Rohler, who has long been more than just a champion thrower but also a mentor through his popular YouTube channel, reflected on this larger vision. “After Neeraj became the best in the world, this was the next logical step,” he said. “Bringing the sport to people not just through screens, but live, right in front of their eyes," he added. His videos, he said, have reached villages across India. “I get messages from kids throwing sticks on dusty fields — it’s beautiful. They’ve only seen javelin on the internet, and now, we’re here — bringing it to them.”

Neeraj, for his part, is balancing dual roles — competitor and organiser. “The athlete in me is always up,” he said, brushing off questions about fatigue. “Even today I trained. This is the dream I had — throwing here, with others throwing beside me, in India. That it’s finally happening is emotional.”

The logistical hurdles weren’t small. The event had been rescheduled once, some athletes withdrew, and funding questions lingered. But Neeraj was clear: “For now, it’s not about business models. Our focus is to make this successful. That’s it.”

India’s next-gen star — Sachin Yadav sat on stage, nervous but determined. “This is a huge opportunity,” Sachin said. “To compete with legends, in India, is something else. Yes, there’s pressure. But I am going to give my best.”

And while the spotlight was on India, the vision was global. “You never know,” Yego said. “Next year, maybe Kenya will host a javelin-only event. Or Germany. It’s all possible now.”