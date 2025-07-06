'I might not cry, but I didn't expect such crowd', says Neeraj Chopra after an emotional night in Bengaluru

When the sun set behind the stands of the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on July 5th, Bengaluru held its breath. Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympic medalist, reigning world champion, and a national icon, stood at the edge of the runway, javelin in hand — not just as an athlete, but as the architect of the very event he was about to compete in: the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025.

And then came the roar. As Neeraj began his run-up, the stadium rose. Flags waved. Children cheered. Adults leaned forward. With a final, violent snap of the arm, the javelin soared across the sky. It wasn’t just a throw — it was a statement. 86.18 metres. A winning mark. A fitting end to a day that had already begun rewriting the history of Indian athletics. But behind the smiles and celebration lay something deeper — a complex web of pressure, responsibility, and quiet anxiety.

After the event, Neeraj sat down for a candid press conference. Not one to hide behind cliches, he opened up — not just about the competition, but about the immense strain of playing dual roles. “Pressure of being the host was more,” he admitted. “I was training, yes. But I was also making sure the logistics were perfectly in lune, all the athletes were comfortable, the schedule was on time.”

For three to four days leading into the event, Neeraj was clocking 8 to 9 hours of non-stop activity. He wasn’t just throwing — he was organising, coordinating and leading from the front. From food arrangements at the hotel to checking everything at the stadium, he was involved in it all.

“At one point, I was telling the organisers that you can go and pick up the javelins instead of using the car,” he said with a small laugh. “That’s how much this meant to me.”

For all his global accolades, Neeraj remains deeply grounded. And despite being the poster boy of Indian athletics, he confessed to feeling nervous before the event — unsure if the crowd would show up, unsure if people would be there. “I’ve trained here in Bengaluru before. I’ve played here during my early years. But this… this was something else,” he said emotionally.

As he walked into the arena, chants of “Neeraj! Neeraj!” echoed from all corners. Kids waved the national flag. A standing ovation greeted him before he even made his first throw. “It was emotional. I wasn’t expecting such a turnout,” he said. “It made me want to throw further. But also, it added pressure.”

The conditions weren’t easy. A swirling headwind played its part with the technique of even the best throwers not coming up to the mark. Neeraj’s first attempt was fouled — a reminder that this sport, even for its greats, is never forgiving. “I was too close to the line. I over-committed. My coach told me to relax. Energy is good, but you need to use it wisely," he explained.

On his next attempts, Neeraj adjusted. Technically tighter, more composed, and emotionally centered, he found his rhythm. “I had seen Julius Yego and Rumesh in really good form. They were pushing me. That helped. I knew I had to be sharp.” His winning throw came in the third round. He felt it the moment it left his hand. “The throw felt clean, powerful. I didn’t need to look at the distance — I knew it had crossed 86.”

When asked what he would feel when he finally returned to his hotel room after what was an emotional night for him, Neeraj didn’t opt for drama. He opted for truth. “Will I cry? I don’t know. I haven’t cried in a long time. Not even I won the at the Olympics,” he said softly. “But I will be happy. My family is here. I’ll sit with them, laugh with them. That’s what matters.”

For Neeraj, the medal — even the event — wasn’t just about sport. It was about legacy. About building something that lives beyond him. “We’ve done it once. Now we’ll do it again. And better,” he promised.