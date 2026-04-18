/'I love it': Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reacts to ‘Sarpanch’ title

Last season’s runners-up, the Punjab Kings, have started this edition of the Indian Premier League in a dominant fashion, remaining unbeaten so far. Their strong run has largely been credited to the assured captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. The 31-year-old has looked in outstanding touch since joining the side, seemingly hitting a new level in his performance. After falling just short of the title last season, the PBKS skipper appears focused on finishing the job this time. Known among supporters as “Sarpanch,” he has piled up 203 runs in four innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 67.67 and a strike rate nearing 188, with 14 fours and 14 sixes to his name.

Speaking on JioStar’s show Believe, Iyer shared his thoughts on the nickname and admitted that he was initially unfamiliar with its meaning but later learned from teammates that “Sarpanch” refers to a leader or head figure within a community.

"I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings about how the 'Sarpanch' tag came up and what it meant. But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that 'Sarpanch' means the head of a family, a group, or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started," said Iyer.

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Currently, Punjab Kings sit atop the points table as the only unbeaten side, with nine points from five matches. Their clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders ended without a result, earning both teams a point.