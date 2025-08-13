/'I knew I had a fast finish': Newlywed Luke Mudgway mastered chaos to win Stage 1 of Pune Grand Tour

Fresh from tying the knot back home in New Zealand, Luke Mudgway arrived in Pune with little fanfare and left with history in his legs. Under the harsh afternoon sun and on unforgiving Indian roads, the Li Ning Star rider sprinted his way into the record books, clinching Stage 1 of the inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026 and pulling on the first-ever Yellow Jersey. Calm in chaos, confident in his kick, Mudgway stayed out of trouble when crashes rattled the peloton early, trusted his fast finish, and delivered when it mattered most, sealing a win that felt as personal as it was professional.

The opening stage had barely settled into rhythm when drama struck. A crash just before the first climb briefly stopped proceedings, underlining the risks of racing on narrow, technical Indian roads. Mudgway, however, was already where experience told him to be, near the front. “I didn’t see the crash,” he said after the race. “I knew it might be pretty dangerous today, so I just stayed near the front.” It was a decision that would define his race.

Once the peloton regrouped, the race opened up after the first climb. Small groups formed, split, and merged again before a decisive break of around 15 riders established itself. Instead of panic, there was patience. “We worked really well,” Mudgway explained. “And I knew I had a fast finish, so coming into the finish I was pretty confident.” That confidence came from years in the saddle. The New Zealander’s journey into cycling began at home, inspired by an athletic upbringing. “My dad was an athlete, so I was always interested in sport,” he recalled. After trying multiple disciplines, cycling stuck. Talent soon followed opportunity, a junior call-up to the New Zealand team, a world title on the track in his final junior year, and then the big leap to Europe. Eleven professional seasons later, Mudgway is still learning, still grinding, and still winning.

In Pune, those years of experience showed. As the race hurtled toward the final kilometers, with the heat rising and the crowd noise swelling, Mudgway never drifted out of position. When the sprint finally opened, he unleashed exactly what he had promised. One clean acceleration was enough. The line came quickly. The win was decisive. If the race tested endurance, the conditions tested adaptability. Pune’s heat and road surface have undone many seasoned riders in the past, but Mudgway felt quietly prepared. “I don’t mind the heat,” he said with a smile. Having just spent a month training in New Zealand’s summer, while also returning home for his wedding, and living in Spain for much of the year, he felt better acclimatised than many riders arriving from a European winter. “I thought it might be a bit easier for me than some of the European cyclists,” he admitted.

What elevated the win from routine to memorable, though, was the atmosphere. For a first-time race in India, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour delivered crowds more commonly seen at established European events. Fans lined the roads, cheering through the final 15 kilometres, creating a wall of sound that stayed with Mudgway long after the finish. “The amount of people here and the atmosphere was incredible,” he said. “Seeing how happy everybody was at the finish made it really special.”