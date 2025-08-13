/Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway sprints to glory in thrilling Stage 1 victory

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 roared into action on Tuesday (January 20) with a challenging opening stage, the Mulshi–Maval Miles, beginning at the TCS Circle in Hinjewadi. Covering over 90 kilometres, the route carved through open grasslands, narrow mountain stretches and scenic backwaters, immediately underlining the race’s demanding nature.

After two hours of relentless racing, Luke Mudgway of China’s Li Ning Star delivered a powerful sprint to claim Stage 1 victory, stopping the clock at 02:00:21. Estonia’s Andreas Matildas of Quick Pro Team finished second in 02:00:27, while Belgium’s Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto–Isorex rounded out the podium at 02:00:30.

In accordance with UCI regulations for 2.2 stage races, the top three riders earned valuable time bonuses, 10 seconds for Mudgway, six for Matildas and four for Lauryssen, potentially decisive margins in a closely contested race. Earlier in the stage, Greece’s Georgios Bouglas secured the first intermediate sprint, finishing ahead of Tamar Spiero of the Netherlands’ Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam and India’s Vishwajeet Singh. Shortly thereafter, the race was temporarily neutralised for approximately 23 minutes following an on-road incident involving riders in the second group. UCI officials and medical teams responded swiftly, ensuring all riders were assessed and equipment issues addressed before racing resumed.

The mountainous sections proved pivotal, with France’s Killian Larpe of Selection Nationale Team France Defense securing top points at the opening King of the Mountains checkpoint. However, Li Ning Star’s Cristian Railaenu demonstrated remarkable consistency, placing among the top three on every climb to collect five points and don the Polka Dot jersey as the day’s best climber. Several other jerseys were decided on Stage 1. Jambalijamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH claimed the Orange Jersey as the Best Asian rider. Tamar Spiero earned the White Jersey for best young rider, while India’s Harshveer Singh Sekhon led the domestic field to secure the Blue Jersey.

With the Mulshi–Maval stage complete, attention now shifts to Stage 2, the demanding Maratha Heritage Circuit. Stretching 105.3 kilometres and featuring a punishing 1,051 metres of elevation gain through Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, the next stage promises an intense test of endurance and climbing prowess. After a dramatic opening day, the Pune Grand Tour has already shown it will reward resilience as much as raw speed.

Official statement from UCI president on crash

There was a crash in the middle of the peloton. This is quite common in road cycling races with large peloton and changing race dynamics, high-stake, high-speed environment. As a protocol, the race was neutralized for 23 minutes. Riders involved in the incident were immediately attended to with first aid by the medical staff in the convoy, and were allowed to change the bikes. No serious injuries and no one required hospitalization. The situation was handled very professionally by the race officials. The fact that maximum number of riders were able to get back on road and complete the race speaks volumes of the speed at which the situation was managed. Only one rider, no 161 Abdul Halil Mohd Izzat of Malaysia National Team could not complete the race. However, rider no 191 Enzo Fuentes Caparoli and rider no 195 Marti Riera Casanovas (both from Pro Cycling Stats) managed to finish the race after changing the bike.

Stage 1 summary:

Podium

•Winner: Luke Mudgway (Li Ning Star, China) – 02:00:21

•Second place: Andreas Matildas (Quick Pro Team, Estonia) – 02:00:27

•Third place: Yorben Lauryssen (Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium) – 02:00:30