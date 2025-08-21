/'I feel normal again': Serena Williams shares her story of 31-pound weight loss with GLP-1 medication

Serena Williams reveals 31-pound weight loss with GLP-1 medication. In an interview with TODAY.com, she shared that she has been taking GLP-1 medication, which helped her lose 31 pounds in a year. She said that her this decision came after she was struggling for years with weight gain following pregnancy, even after exercise and diet changes.

Serena Williams on her health struggles

While speaking to TODAY.com, She said had tried everything from long walks to vegan diets but could not return to her desired weight.‘I literally was playing a professional sport and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health’





While talking she said her health challenges increased after her second child. and revealed that being on GLP-1 medication was “a really good decision I had to make for my life”.

Williams also mentioned it helped in improving her blood sugar levels and said her joints felt lighter, reducing knee pain that had affected her performance.

No side effects, but not the same for all While adding it Williams told that she did not experience any side effects from the drug, though she acknowledged others might.



What are GLP-1 medications?

GLP-1 drugs, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic a natural hormone released after meals. This helps reduce appetite, slow digestion, and improve blood sugar control.

They are commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes and are increasingly being prescribed for obesity management, alongside lifestyle changes like diet and exercise. As per NBC News.

Popular GLP-1 medications include semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic or Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda).

According to NBC News, GLP-1 medications can sometimes cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or constipation. These usually improve as patients continue the treatment.

On Thursday, Williams launched a campaign with Ro, a telehealth company that prescribes GLP-1 medications and aims to reduce stigma around their use. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor and board member at Ro.

Conversation on weight loss drugs

Williams said she hopes her campaign will encourage people to see weight loss medication as a health choice, not a stigma. “I feel like, after having my kids, my body was missing something. I don’t know if it’s something that the GLP-1 has, but I just feel normal again”