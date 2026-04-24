/'I don't think about it too much': Donald Trump on Iran's FIFA World Cup participation

Uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has intensified following remarks by Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, who flagged potential security and entry concerns. Earlier, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli had suggested the idea of Italy stepping in as a replacement for Iran. Responding to the suggestion at the White House, Trump said he had not given it much thought but might consider it later.

"I don't think about it too much... Let me gie that a little thought," Trump told the media at the White House.

Rubio, however, addressed the issue more directly and stated that the United States has not officially blocked Iran’s team from attending the tournament. According to him, the issue is less about the players and more about additional personnel, some of whom may have links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, potentially complicating entry approvals.

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"Nothing from the US has told them that they can't come. The problem with Iran would not be the athletes but some other people they would want to bring, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in... They decide not to come on their own because they decided not to come, but they can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers," he said.

These remarks add to growing doubts over Iran’s participation in the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, will be the largest in the competition’s history, featuring 104 matches. The opening game is planned for Mexico City, with the final scheduled in New Jersey.

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Iran has already secured qualification and is currently placed in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, with matches expected to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.