/'I didn't think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony': Novak Djokovic on dream Australian Open run

It was so near yet so far for 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic after he lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Australian Open 2026. Playing at the Rod Laver Arena in the Championship clash, Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win his maiden Australian Open and thereby complete his career Grand Slam. After the defeat, Djokovic reflected on his dream run and stated he did not anticipate reaching another major final in his career.

Djokovic reflects on dream run

"I must be very honest and say that I didn't think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again,” 38-year-old Djokovic said after defeat to Alcaraz.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"So I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward throughout the last couple of weeks.

"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. So it has been a great ride. I love you guys."

What happened in the match?

In the final that lasted more than two hours, Djokovic made a bright start by pocketing the opening set; however, Alcaraz came back to win the next three sets and won the 2026 Australian Open men’s singles final 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. The win meant Alcaraz won his maiden Australian Open and completed his career Grand Slam at 22. Overall, he now has seven major titles and is the defending champion at the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz showed few signs of fatigue in another gladiatorial contest. They both opened with comfortable holds before a double fault and netted forehand presented the first break point chance for Djokovic at 2-1. Alcaraz saved it, but the aggressive fourth seed kept pressing and converted on his third, then consolidated for a 4-1 lead.

Djokovic was reading Alcaraz's serve well and once he got in the rallies was authoritative, with a sensational forehand winner earning him two set points. He claimed the set in a statement 33 minutes after a ninth unforced error from the top seed, having dominated the big moments. It was vintage Djokovic, but Alcaraz came storming back, upping the tempo to break for 2-1 in the second set, pumping his fist when he saved a break point and held in the next game.

Djokovic put drops to his eyes and began rubbing them, unable to tame a now rampant Alcaraz who broke again for 5-2. There were some sensational rallies that had the crowd on their feet in set three, which went with serve until Djokovic slapped a forehand wide under pressure to slip 2-3 behind.

Djokovic gamely saved four set points at 3-5, but with his energy levels dropping was unable to save a fifth as the Spaniard took control. On the back foot, Djokovic then saved six break points in an 11-minute opening service game in set four to stay alive and kept fighting hard. But Alcaraz ground him down and pounced as Djokovic served to stay in the match to seal a maiden Australian championship.