/‘I come from a place where no one expects you to succeed’: J&K's Saqlain Tariq on breaking barriers in Volleyball

In a region often in headlines, Saqlain Tariq is scripting a different story — one of resilience, pride, and rising above the odds. Hailing from the Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, Saqlain is leading the Delhi Toofans franchise in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League. And for the 27-year-old setter, this moment is about more than personal glory — it’s about representing a region that has not been much in the spotlight in India’s mainstream sporting narrative.

"I belong to a region from where no one expects you to reach this level. It is a matter of pride for me, my family, and for my district," said an emotional Saqlain while talking to WION exclusively. His journey from the hills of Poonch to the national stage is not just inspirational — it's transformational. Growing up, volleyball was more than just a game in his household. His father, a physical education teacher and volleyball coach, was his first coach and role model. Watching him play lit the initial spark in young Saqlain. By class 6, he decided to give the sport a try — and never looked back. Soon, he was selected to join a sports hostel in Punjab, marking his first major step away from home, culture, and comfort.

"It was very tough in the beginning. I was young, and only my father supported my decision. But over time, even the rest of my family understood the dream," he shared. Saqlain's talent quickly rose through the ranks — from representing Punjab in Nationals to becoming the first-ever volleyball player from Jammu & Kashmir to represent India internationally. He played at the Asian U18 Championships in 2014, made the Junior Indian Men’s Team in 2016, competed in the BRICS Games in 2018, and won silver at the U23 Asian event in Myanmar in 2019. By 2021, he was part of the senior Indian team at the Asian Championships in Japan.

Despite his accomplishments, his journey was never without financial strain. A contractual job with ONGC in 2014, followed by competition earnings, helped sustain his dream. But Saqlain isn’t content with just his own rise. He is determined to lift others. Back home, he has started a volleyball club that trains 50-60 children daily. “I don’t want the next generation to face the same hurdles I did — lack of infrastructure, support, or guidance,” he says. The club runs free camps every year and even accommodates outstation kids who want to train.

“Jammu & Kashmir is a hub of volleyball — people just don’t know it. I’ve seen matches where 20,000 fans showed up to watch. But where are the facilities, the exposure, the jobs? Without a roadmap, how will families allow their kids to take this sport seriously?” Saqlain doesn’t mince words when it comes to the system. “There is zero job security for athletes in J&K. No state-level sports jobs. No hostels. No long-term planning. How long can talent survive without support?” he asked pointedly.

And his vision isn’t just sport-centric — it’s social. Deeply concerned about the rising drug abuse among youth in the state, Saqlain believes sports can be a powerful weapon. “When kids are on the field, they stay away from the wrong crowd. I urge families — send your children to the ground. Let them be busy with a purpose.” He also believes that the youth of J&K are ready to change their destiny. “It’s not just about Punjab or Haryana anymore. This is India’s battle. Our youth are beginning to understand that, and sports can play a huge role.”

Last year, Saqlain’s efforts were rewarded when his team Delhi Toofans reached the final. This season, he’s determined to go one step further — not just for the trophy, but for the faith his fans, state, and country have placed in him. “I don't want to disappoint the people who believe in me — not the fans, not my district, and not the kids who now dream of playing like me.”