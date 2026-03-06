/'Has an aura in dressing room...': Harry Brook backs coach Brendon McCullum after T20 WC exit

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook has strongly supported head coach Brendon McCullum, saying he would give him “125%” support if the England and Wales Cricket Board asked for his opinion.

Brook made the comments at the post-match press conference after England lost by seven runs to India in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. McCullum’s future as head coach is expected to be a major topic in English cricket in the coming weeks.

England’s campaign in the tournament had mixed moments, at the start, the team struggled and nearly lost to Nepal, but somehow avoided the upset. They were also beaten by West Indies, which put their chances of reaching the knockout stage in danger. At that point, very few expected England to reach the semi-finals. However, the team improved later and won the important matches needed to move into the last four.

A key turning point was Brook moving up to bat at number three, he scored scored a brilliant century against Pakistan in the Super 8 stage, helping England gain confidence and push further in the tournament. In the semi-final, Jacob Bethell scored an impressive hundred against India, but England still lost by seven runs in a close and exciting match.

After the defeat, attention again turned to McCullum’s future. His position had already been questioned after England’s 4-1 loss in the The Ashes series in Australia. That result led many to wonder if he was still the right person to guide the team.

Despite the criticism, Brook made it clear he fully supports his coach. He praised McCullum’s leadership and the respect he receives in the dressing room.

Brook said that McCullum communicates well with the players and has a strong presence in the team environment. He also added that the changes McCullum has made over the last four years have helped improve English cricket.

"The way that he speaks to everybody, the way that he has an aura in the dressing room, everybody looks up to him," Brook said. "The things that he's done over the four years that he's took over has changed English cricket for hopefully the best."

When asked what he would tell ECB officials about the coach’s future, Brook replied without hesitation: “125%.”