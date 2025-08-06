/'Good chance for athletes to earn valuable global points in Bhubaneswar', says AFI president

The World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Bhubaneswar this weekend will be a good opportunity for competitors to earn valuable global points, said Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The one-day global competition jointly organised by the Government of Odisha and AFI is scheduled to be at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on August 10 has a total prize money of $25,000.

India’s two-time Olympic Games medallist, Neeraj Chopra is all set to defend his title at the Tokyo World Championships, says AFI president. “He (Chopra) is training in Europe in preparation for Worlds,” added Sagoo. According to the AFI president, more than ten Indian athletes have already made the cut for the September 13-21 Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan. “We are expecting more athletes to make the cut for prestigious global competition. The deadline to achieve qualification is August 24, 2025,” added Sagoo.

Addressing the media during the pre-event of the Continental Tour here on Wednesday (August 6), Sagoo says the response to one-day meet has been overwhelming. “Athletes from more than 15 countries will be seen in action in Bhubaneswar this weekend,” revealed Sagoo.

A strong home team of more than 90 athletes will showcase their potential on Sunday in Bhubaneswar. India’s national record holder Animesh Kujur and middle distance runner Mohammad Afsal are among a core group of athletes who will be in action. Promising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav will look forward to breaking the 86m barrier. Yadav’s season and personal best of 85.16m was recorded on the way to silver at Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi.

According to the AFI president, World Athletics guidelines were followed to decide disciplines for this weekend's global competition in Bhubaneswar. “It is mandatory to include one throwing and one jumping event in the one-day meeting schedule. The competition should have a minimum of 12 disciplines, including five in the women's group. Certain events couldn't be featured as the duration of the one-day Continental Tour as per guidelines of World Athletics is two hours and 30 minutes,” the AFI president added.