/'Catch the SELLERS, not just the ATHLETES': World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla calls for criminalising doping in India

Indian athletics is no longer willing to look the other way. At a time when medals, money, and reputation collide, Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of World Athletics and the spokesperson for Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has drawn a hard line: clean sport is non-negotiable, and doping must become a criminal offence in India. Speaking at length on selection policies, athlete accountability, and anti-doping reforms, Sumariwalla made it clear that bans and suspensions alone will not fix the problem. “Testing more is not a bad thing. It’s a good thing. If numbers are high, it is because we are testing more.”

Why criminalisation, not just bans, is the real deterrent

According to Sumariwalla, athletes are often the last link in a much larger and more dangerous supply chain, one that includes coaches, middlemen, stockists, and even medical practitioners. “The athlete is just a carrier. The real people are sitting safely at home.” He pointed out that 10–12 countries have already criminalised doping, leading to significant reductions in organised doping networks. India, he argued, cannot continue treating doping as a sporting offence alone.

“In Kenya, a man was caught with a bag of drugs and sent to jail for three years. Has anyone gone to jail in India? No.”

Sumariwalla revealed that AFI has submitted an exhaustive proposal to the government of India, backed by extensive global research, pushing for legal amendments that target those who sell, distribute, and administer banned substances, not merely athletes who test positive. “Catch four or five of these people. Put them in jail. That itself will be a deterrent.”

More testing, tougher selection: ‘No passengers allowed’

Indian athletics has often been criticised for the number of doping cases it reports. Sumariwalla rejected the idea that this reflects systemic failure. “If you test more, more people will get caught. That doesn’t mean the system is worse; it means it’s working.” AFI has expanded testing beyond national camps to state-level competitions, where violations often begin. Random testing at state meets, in coordination with NADA, is now central to the federation’s strategy.

This philosophy extends to selection as well. With the Asian Games approaching, AFI has deliberately set qualification standards tougher than the government-mandated sixth-place benchmark in several events. “We don’t want to miss a medal, and we don’t want to take passengers.” Athletes are now required to compete in multiple competitions, including mandatory state meets, and show consistent performance trends, not one-off peaks.

“People qualify in January, then do nothing, take government money, and don’t perform later. That cannot continue.” Final selections remain entirely with an independent committee comprising Olympians, Arjuna Awardees, Asian medalists, and Khel Ratna recipients, with strict conflict-of-interest declarations in place.

Asian Games first, reputation second

Sumariwalla made it clear that India’s 29-medal haul at the previous Asian Games has raised internal expectations, and sentiment or star power will not override performance, fitness, or form. “Certain calls have to be taken. Everybody may not agree, but for me, it’s India first.” He cited past instances where resisting pressure to field high-profile athletes protected India’s medal prospects, reinforcing AFI’s stance that tough decisions are sometimes necessary to win cleanly. Even elite athletes, he stressed, are subject to the system, though exceptions may be granted with prior approval for international commitments.

‘There is only one Neeraj Chopra’

"We are not foolish to restrict our athletes,” Adille Sumariwalla said, underlining that while elite athletes may be granted flexibility for international commitments like the Diamond League, rules cannot be bent for everyone. “For other athletes, the rules are the same. They have to seek permission. The final call still lies with the selection committee,” he added. Speaking about Chopra’s physical condition, Sumariwalla said the two-time Olympic medalist is currently focused on recovery. “He had two injuries. Hats off to him for he still competed at the World Championships. No other athlete would have done that. We told him not to, but he said, ‘Sir, I will try,’” Sumariwalla said.

Protecting the future: Juniors, incentives and early specialisation

Beyond elite sport, Sumariwalla expressed deep concern about the impact of early specialisation and incentivisation at junior levels, linking both to doping vulnerability. “We are catching them young, and killing them young.” Global research, he said, shows that only a tiny fraction of junior medalists successfully transition to senior elite performance. AFI has therefore scaled back early specialisation through modified events and shorter run-ups, encouraging young athletes to play multiple sports.

He also questioned cash incentives for juniors, proposing instead that rewards be deferred until athletes are older and have remained clean. “Put it into a fund and give it to them at 25, if they haven’t been caught in doping.” Education initiatives, including widespread distribution of anti-doping materials, are ongoing, but Sumariwalla remains clear-eyed about their limits. “Till there is proper deterrence, education alone will not work.”