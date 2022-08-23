Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses final appeal in 1MDB scandal, sent to jail

Malaysia's highest court Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Till four years ago, Najib governed Malaysia with an iron grip and suppressed local investigations of the 1MDB scandal that has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, speaking on behalf of a five-judge panel, said the tribunal found Najib's "complaints as contained in the petition of appeal devoid of any merit". "On the totality of the evidence, we find the conviction of the appellant on all seven charges safe. We also find that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive," she added.

Najib wore a dark suit and tie and was surrounded by his wife, Rosmah Mansor, and three children. A court official and sources close to Najib said he was taken to Kajang Prison, about 40 km away from Kuala Lumpur. Before the verdict was read, Najib, who has said that he received an unfair trial, asked for a two-month adjournment.

In a last ditch effort, he also asked for the removal of the chief justice from the panel. "It's the worst feeling to have to realise that the might of the judiciary is pinned against me in the most unfair manner," Najib told the court.

The British-educated son of Malay nobility held the premiership from 2009 to 2018 and co-founded 1MDB during his first year as prime minister. In 2018, public anger over the graft scandal lead to an election defeat, and dozens of corruption charges were lodged in the following months.

The 69-year-old was found guilty by a lower court in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He had been out on bail pending appeals.

Prosecutors have said around $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and investigators have reportedly traced more than $1 billion of 1MDB money to accounts linked to Najib.

Meanwhile, Najib, who has denied all charges, can now apply for a review of the order or seek a pardon from the king. But the conviction means Najib will lose his parliamentary seat and cannot contest elections.

(With inputs from agencies)