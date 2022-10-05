Malaysia PM says decision to dissolve parliament is his prerogative

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed on Tuesday that he be meeting with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, without specifying the agenda of the meeting which is likely to be held on Thursday. He informed reporters that it was an ordinary pre-Cabinet briefing. Local media reports suggest that he also said that the decision on when to dissolve parliament is his prerogative.

The supreme council of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) had decided Friday night to dissolve the parliament soon so that general elections can be held this year. Ismail Sabri was reported to present a proposed dissolution date to the king later.

On Tuesday, the New Straits Times quoted the prime minister as saying, “Some people say (parliament dissolution will be done) before the (tabling of 2023) budget, some say after budget on Monday. Others say this month or November and even next year."

There has been speculation that Ismail Sabri might dissolve parliament after the budget for 2023 is tabled this Friday.

He further said that if the prime minister feels it is the right time to dissolve parliament, he will seek a dissolution.

“Before this, it (the dissolution) was never discussed openly. In the past, if the prime minister announced parliament would be dissolved, it would be dissolved,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

“There was no such thing as other political parties giving their views or trying to interfere.”

“I will consider all ideas and views. But these views do not have any bearing on the (prime minister’s) power to propose (the dissolution of parliament) to the king,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)