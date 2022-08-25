Britain's former Myanmar envoy has reportedly been detained in Yangon, say sources

Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, where a military junta seized power last year, Reuters reported quoting three people with knowledge of the situation on Thursday. The sources told Reuters that Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB), and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were detained on Wednesday. The couple has reportedly been charged with immigration offences.

A British embassy spokesperson in Yangon, without naming the individual, said, "We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance."

Bowman, 56, served as ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006 and has more than three decades' experience in the country. Her husband Htein Lin, 55, is a popular artist and a veteran activist who spent 6 1/2 years, (between 1998 and 2004,) in prison for his opposition to an earlier junta.

A source said that the couple had been remanded in custody and were being sent to Insein prison. The jail is on the outskirts of the commercial capital of Yangon where many political prisoners are held.

The source added their young daughter remained "safe and well".

Notably, Britain has announced imposition of fresh sanctions to target military-linked businesses in Myanmar and is also joining the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Gambia has brought a case against Myanmar alleging that its military conducted genocidal operations against Rohingya Muslims in 2016 and 2017. Britain is the fourth country after the Maldives, Netherlands and Canada, to vow formal support for the case.

Also Read | Two Myanmar models face up to 15 years in jail for posting 'obscene' videos

Three companies are being penalised with sanctions "in an effort to limit the military’s access to arms and revenue", the British government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Myanmar has been in political and economic chaos since the military overthrew an elected government in early 2021.

Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group, says that more than 15,000 people have been arrested and 12,119 remain in detention, while the junta claims that the figure is exaggerated.

Bowman is the latest foreigner to be detained in Myanmar. Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and longtime advisor to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and Japanese freelance filmmaker Toru Kubota are also remain in detention. Their governments have called for them to be released.

(With inputs from agencies)