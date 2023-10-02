Zia must go to prison first before leaving for life-saving treatment abroad, says PM Hasina

The Bangladesh government has barred to the opposition leader and former two-time premier Khaleda Zia from leaving abroad for medical treatment.

Zia, who is under house arrest after being released from prison, has been hospitalised since early August with advanced liver cirrhosis, breathing difficulties, and diabetes. In 2008, she was jailed for 17 years on graft charges.

She also reportedly suffers from a heart condition, rheumatoid arthritis, and knee problems, her doctor has said, according to AFP news agency.

The move was criticised by the Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), terming it as an act of "political vengeance".

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina justified her actions, asserting that she must serve her prison sentence before she could get permission to leave the country.

'Can't interfere in court affairs'

"She must go back to prison first if she wants to go abroad for treatment,” Hasina told VOA Bangla news outlet on Sunday (Oct 1) when asked about Zia.

"If they [BNP] want to take her [Khaleda Zia] abroad, they must go to court and apply for it. She can go if the court permits," Hasina said.

The PM asserted that her government won’t interfere in the affairs of the court, and added that if Zia want to go abroad, she must plead to the court.

"We have no scope to interfere in the court's activities. All I have been able to do as the prime minister is suspend her sentence on humanitarian grounds and allow her to stay at home.

"She [Khaleda Zia] arranged the treatment herself. She is being treated at the most expensive hospital in Bangladesh," the prime minister added.

Oppn protests against govt

The South Asian country will go to polls in January 2024, where Hasina will be seeking her fifth term as the prime minister.

The move to bar Zia from leaving the country has reinforced concerns over the political climate in the country where the Hasina-led government has held power for more than four decades.

Last week, thousands of BNP supporters protested against the government's actions towards Zia.

The BNP and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding Hasina step down and allow a caretaker government to oversee the elections.

