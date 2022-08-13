US strike ‘destroyed everything,’ Zawahiri’s body not found, says Taliban

Taliban said it hasn't found Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri's body after a US drone attack on the top terrorist leader on July 31.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid declared that the US strike had reportedly “destroyed everything” and Zawahiri's body was untraceable.

Zawahiri was killed in a "precision" strike while he was reportedly standing on the balcony of his Kabul apartment. Zawahiri had a $25 million bounty on his head and was allegedly the coordinator of the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington carried out by Al Qaeda.

President Biden, while announcing the killing, had said: "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out."

Biden had given the "final approval" to the CIA as the US president claimed "mission's total success" in the early morning drone strike in the Afghan capital. The Taliban had earlier denied Zawahiri was in Kabul.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman Al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay," the Taliban had said days after Biden announced the Al Qaeda chief was killed.

Taliban said it had ordered a "comprehensive and serious investigation" on Zawahiri's presence in the capital while conceding that a drone strike had taken place in an upmarket Kabul suburb.

"The fact that America invaded our territory and violated all international principles, we strongly condemn the action once again," the Taliban said, adding, "if such action is repeated, the responsibility of any consequences will be on the United States of America."

