'You can't stop this revolution', Imran Khan challenges Shehbaz Sharif's 'imported' government

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday in a public meeting once again targeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his coalition government by stating that the World Bank was not willing to give financial aid to it.

Reportedly, Imran was speaking at a rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (K-P) Charsadda district where he called Sharif's government, an 'imported government' and warned it from trying to stop the 'peaceful revolution'.

“If you stop this ‘peaceful revolution’ then as World Bank has predicted the game [situation] would get out of everyone’s hand. Let the change come through vote,” said Imran.

“No matter what you do you cannot win this match you have already lost this match...economy is sinking fast and the world is not willing to give them [government] financial aid for flood victims.” he further added.

Moreover, during his speech, Imran played a clip of Shehbaz where he can be heard saying that 'even friendly countries now look at Pakistan as country with begging bowl'.

چارسدہ کا آج کا جلسہ جس میں ایک مرتبہ پھرعوامی سمندر نےمیری حقیقی آزادی کی تحریک پر لبیک کہا۔جس حقیقت میں اب کسی قسم کا ابہام باقی نہیں وہ یہ ہے کہ پاکستان ایک انقلاب کو ابھرتےدیکھ رہاہے۔ہم سب کو یقینی بنانا چاہئیے کہ یہ بیلٹ باکس کے ذریعے پرامن طریقے سے آئے! pic.twitter.com/DOTcLgFwEI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2022 ×

As reported by WION, ever since Pakistan's economic condition worsened after the coalition government came to power, Imran has been batting on the front foot to stage a comeback.

Khan and his legion of supporters have mounted an aggressive attack on Shehbaz's government, especially in the backdrop of floods that have submerged a third of the country.

Read more: Critique on Imran Khan following statement alleging that govt wants to bring an army chief of their choice

After Shehbaz fumbled with the earpiece at the SCO summit, opposite Russian President Vladimir Putin, Khan's supporters had a field day on Twitter mocking the PM.

"This Crime Minister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM?" tweeted one of Imran's party members.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022 ×

Before that, the PTI chief had issued a warning to the government that he would become more dangerous if he was sent to jail.

"They have been trying to put me in jail for long now. I will be more dangerous if they send me to jail," said Imran Khan before appearing for a court hearing.

Read more: 'I will be more dangerous, if jailed', former Pakistan PM Imran Khan issues a warning

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: