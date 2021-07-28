World's largest star sapphire cluster found in a Sri Lankan backyard: Report 

If the reports are to be believed, world's largest star sapphire cluster seems to have been found in a backyard in the gem-rich Ratnapura area, all by accident. The Sri Lankan authorities have made the claim.

According to a gem trader, the stone, which is pale blue in colour, was found by labourers while digging a well in his home. Ratnapura, where he lives, is known to be the gem capital of the country.

The stone, which has been named the 'Serendipity Sapphire', has an estimated value of up to $100 million in the international market. It weighs around 510 kg.

The owner Gamage, who didn't want to share full name due to security reasons, told the BBC, "The person, who was digging the well, alerted us about some rare stones. Later, we stumbled upon this huge specimen."

The third-generation gem trader informed authorities about the find. And it took more than a year to clean it by removing mud and other impurities before it could be analysed and certified.

In the cleaning, the owner said some stones also fell out. They seem to be found to be high quality star sapphires.