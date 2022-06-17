Women without hijab 'trying to look like animals', read Taliban posters

The Taliban have put up posters in Kandahar that say that Muslim women who don't wear Hijab are 'trying to look like animals'. The posters have been put up by Taliban's religious police.

Taliban, who seized power from West-backed government in August last year have increasingly shown signs of them reverting back to their hardline Islamic rule.

Women's rights in Afghanistan saw marginal improvement in two decades after 9/11. But these marginal gains are increasingly being rolled back under Taliban regime.

Watch | Taliban put up posters across Kandahar: 'Women without hijabs look like animals'

In May, the country's supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada approved a decree saying women should generally stay at home.

They were ordered to cover themselves completely, including their faces, should they need to go out in public.

This week, the Taliban's feared Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which enforces the group's strict interpretation of Islam, put up posters across Kandahar city showing images of burqas, a type of garment that covers a woman's body from head to toe.

Also Read | He was a news anchor. Now he sells food on street to survive in Taliban's Afghanistan

"Muslim women who do not wear the hijab are trying to look like animals", say the posters, which have been slapped on many cafes and shops as well as on advertising hoardings across Kandahar -- the de facto power centre of the Taliban.

Wearing short, tight and transparent clothes was also against Akhundzada's decree, the posters say.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE